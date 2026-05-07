Livestock farmers late on Thursday called off a protest planned for Friday, after authorities said they’d take a firm hand in dealing with the demonstrators, which might have possibly set the stage for violent confrontation.

In a statement, a group calling itself ‘The Voice of Livestock Farmers’ said they decided to cancel a demonstration they planned at a key roundabout in Larnaca district.

This, they said, was thanks to an initiative undertaken by the presidential palace, the veterinary services and the agriculture ministry.

During the day, officials had held talks with representatives of the farmers.

“One week was given to examine our demands,” the group said.

They were therefore canceling Friday’s protest “in good faith and in hopes that substantive decisions will be taken regarding the future of livestock farming”.

Shortly prior to the farmers’ move, authorities had indicated they’d crack down on disruptive protests.

The decision came during a meeting of the police leadership and Justice Minister Costas Fitiris.

“No one will be allowed to occupy any section of the road,” Fitiris said later.

“If they try to shut down the road, the police will prevent them from doing so.”

Farmers, up in arms at measures to contain the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, are planning a demonstration on Friday at the Rizoelia roundabout, which sits at the intersection of the motorway connecting Larnaca and Nicosia, and the motorway connecting Larnaca and Ayia Napa.

The farmers had signaled they’d block the junction, with one spokesman stating that “we are sure that everyone will see something very big and correct which the whole world will understand.”

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the police were unequivocal:

“Approaching, loitering, gathering and/or preventing traffic at the Rizoelia roundabout or at any other point on the fast lanes, by any person and by any means, will not be permitted.”

The police noted that whereas it respects the right to peaceably assemble and demonstrate, nevertheless it will intervene wherever such actions affect “public safety, public order or the free transit of the public”.

As such, it added, the gathering as planned by the livestock farmers at Rizoelia is “not permitted”.

The police, intending to come out in force at Rizoelia, said they would instruct farmers to gather at a designated site that does not interfere with traffic.

Two weeks ago, dozens of farmers had blocked the same junction. At the time police avoided clearing them out, instead opting to close the entire roundabout on safety grounds, diverting traffic through alternative routes.