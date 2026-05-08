Amid a natural landscape, where the forest’s silence gives way to the power of music, Cyprus hosts the Athens Philharmonic International Peace Concert. This Saturday, a unique concert arrives, organised by the non-profit Cyprus Music Festival Platres, with the aim to establish it as a landmark institution on the global cultural map and to position Cyprus as a destination for high-level cultural events.

The event is initiated and supported by the American Medical Center and its founder Dr Marinos Soteriou, who envisioned a high-calibre international cultural production with strong symbolism and meaningful impact.

Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, a timeless symbol of peace, unity and brotherhood among nations, will come to life among the trees. The performance will be delivered by the Athens Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of internationally acclaimed conductor Yannis Hadjiloizou, in a concert combining technical mastery with expressive power.

Broadcast live via the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) network, Cyprus will reach audiences across the globe, engaging a potential viewership exceeding one billion people. This international exposure highlights the scale and quality of the production while showcasing Cyprus’ unique natural and cultural identity.

Beyond the music itself, the event stands as a meaningful act of cultural diplomacy. Through the universal language of music, Cyprus strengthens its role as a meeting point for nations, promoting the values of peace, dialogue and cooperation.

The choice of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, intrinsically linked to European values and the concept of unity, lends profound symbolism to the concert, which forms part of Europe Day celebrations. On May 9, the Forest of Platres becomes a living stage where music transcends borders, serving as a global voice for peace and connecting people and nations through a shared message of hope.

Athens Philharmonic International Peace Concert 2026

Orchestra performs Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. May 9. Platres forest