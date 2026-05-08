Cyprus must help ensure that Europe speaks with a clear and coordinated voice in global maritime affairs, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis said during a working visit to Chios this week.

Speaking at the 1st Mare Forum Chios, where she delivered the keynote address, Hadjimanolis said global shipping is facing a period of regulatory change, geopolitical uncertainty and growing pressure to decarbonise, making cooperation between policymakers and industry more important than ever.

The forum is taking place on Friday, May 8, at the Chios Chandris Hotel, bringing together shipping industry representatives to discuss the challenges and future direction of global shipping.

Opening the event, Hadjimanolis said Cyprus firmly believes that Europe must remain closely aligned with international frameworks, while maintaining a strong and coordinated presence in global maritime fora.

She added that the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) remains the main forum for developing global maritime rules, ensuring both a level playing field and effective implementation across the sector.

At the same time, she said constructive cooperation between governments and industry is essential if shipping is to balance competitiveness, safety, sustainability and regulatory certainty.

The deputy minister also linked the discussion in Chios to the priorities of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, saying that Cyprus is working to strengthen the attractiveness of maritime careers, support skills development and ensure that the profession remains fit for the future.

Through targeted initiatives, including the ‘Nicosia Declaration’ signed last week, Cyprus aims to promote maritime education, innovation and decarbonisation, while safeguarding the competitiveness of European shipping. The declaration focuses on strengthening the human dimension of Europe’s maritime sector, including seafarer education and women’s inclusion in shipping.

“Cyprus has consistently demonstrated its ability to navigate through periods of regional and global uncertainty, while maintaining a stable, reliable and business-friendly maritime environment,” Hadjimanolis said.

“This resilience strengthens our role as a reliable maritime partner and as a bridge connecting Europe with the wider region,” she added.

She also referred to the long-standing maritime ties between Cyprus and Chios, pointing to a shared seafaring heritage, a common respect for the sea and a commitment to passing these values on to future generations.

Following her visit to Chios, Hadjimanolis will travel to Brussels on Saturday, May 9, ahead of the high-level conference “Shaping Policy, Driving Change: Equality and Inclusion in the Maritime Sector”, organised by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping in the framework of the Cyprus EU Presidency.

The conference will take place on May 12, bringing together representatives from EU institutions, international organisations and maritime stakeholders to discuss diversity, equality and inclusion across the sector.

On the sidelines, Hadjimanolis is expected to hold meetings with EU officials and other maritime stakeholders, while the Deputy Ministry of Shipping will host an official dinner on Monday, May 11, as part of the conference programme.