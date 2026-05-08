Cyprus remains “unapologetically European”, strengthening European autonomy, promoting key priorities and remaining resilient amid the crises affecting the wider region, Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna said on Friday.

Raouna was speaking at an event at EU House in Nicosia marking Europe Day, during which European officials reaffirmed their support for Cyprus and reiterated their commitment to the island’s reunification in line with UN resolutions and EU law.

Speaking at the event, Raouna said Cyprus was now more than halfway through its EU presidency.

“For six months – 181 days – Europe’s heart beats from its southeasternmost member state, its last member state under occupation. And from this corner of our Union, Europe beats loudly, because Cyprus carries a deeply European soul. It stands deeply and proudly pro-European,” she said.

Raouna said that at a time of “heightened tension and uncertainty”, Cyprus’ foreign policy remained firmly western and “unapologetically European”.

“We have been working – both prior and during the Presidency – with the conviction that there are no limits to what Cyprus and Cypriots can achieve. As a country that has consistently exerted an effort to punch above its weight and beyond its literal geographical footprint. And this is precisely why the vision of the Cyprus Presidency, encapsulated in our motto, ‘An Autonomous Union, Open to the World’, is not only timely, but increasingly necessary in today’s geopolitical environment”, she said.

According to Raouna, Cyprus now has the opportunity to give “real substance” to European autonomy, not as a theoretical aspiration but as “the next necessary step of European integration”.

She also referred to the council meetings held in Cyprus, during which leaders discussed the regional crisis and broader security concerns.

“This is our neighbourhood, it is the EU’s neighbourhood, and it is vital for European stability, security and competitiveness,” she said, adding that Cyprus’ role as a “bridge-builder and enabler of stability” had been warmly acknowledged by regional partners.

Raouna further stressed that European integration would “never truly be complete” until Cyprus is reunified.

Addressing the event, European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadis said Europe Day offered the opportunity to reflect on the origins of the EU and also take stock of current affairs.

“In this environment, the situation in the eastern Mediterranean remains of particular importance. Cyprus continues to be affected by the consequences of the Turkish invasion and the ongoing division of the island. This is a European issue that directly concerns sovereignty, security and respect for international law,” he said.

Kadis added that the EU remained committed to a just and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem, which would “contribute significantly to stability in the eastern Mediterranean and European security as a whole”.

He said the EU stood firmly by Cyprus during the current period of regional instability.

“The EU is placing increasing emphasis not only on reinforcing its defence capabilities, but also on strengthening its economic and social foundations. This includes securing supply chains, investing in innovation and skills, strengthening strategic sectors and ensuring that our social model remains robust and inclusive,” he said.

“Our objective is clear: to preserve prosperity while safeguarding social cohesion and democratic stability.”

On maritime issues, Kadis said the implementation of the European Ocean Pact was already promoting measures to improve knowledge, transparency and coordination, while remaining aligned with the Common Fisheries Policy and supporting coastal and island communities.

Head of the European Commission representation in Cyprus Panicos Pourgourides described Cyprus’ EU presidency as an opportunity to “help shape Europe’s agenda at a time of profound geopolitical, economic and technological transformation”.

“In a volatile region, Cyprus remains Europe’s bridge to the eastern Mediterranean and the wider area,” he said.

Pourgourides said the EU remained committed to the reunification of Cyprus and stood ready to actively support the process for a solution.

“Today, as we celebrate Europe Day here in Nicosia, let us celebrate resilience, solidarity and confidence in the future,” he said.

Head of European Parliament office in Cyprus Thea Pieridou said “we are living through a time of significant change, where geopolitical developments are reshaping the way we think about security, energy and our economies”.

“In this evolving landscape, the EU has an important role to play, not only in responding to these shifts, but in promoting peace, stability, cooperation and bridge-building in an increasingly interconnected world,” she said.

Pieridou also acknowledged the role of Cyprus’ EU presidency in helping steer discussions on key European priorities and ensuring coordination and direction within the bloc.