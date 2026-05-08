Coastline walks at Cape Kiti this Saturday invite the public to a cultural walk around the Pervolia Lighthouse. Organised by the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute, the Faro Walks event will be an opportunity to explore the Pervolia coastline and embark on a guided tour of the new temporary outdoor exhibition, titled Lighthouse.

Two walks are set to take place this Saturday, the first between 9.30am and 11am in English and then at 11.30am in Greek. Departing from the Pervolia Lighthouse, participants are advised to wear comfortable walking shoes and go on an adventure to explore the environmental and cultural significance of Cape Kiti, trace the history of the Lighthouse, and learn more about its future transformation into an interpretation centre about the sea with research, educational and cultural focus.

The Pervolia Lighthouse was established in 1864 and served as an important aid to navigation for over a century before being decommissioned in 1982. Today, the site is entering a new phase. Αn agreement between the Cyprus Ports Authority and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute, in collaboration with the Dromolaxia-Meneou Municipality and the Larnaca Tourism Board, aims to transform the Lighthouse into an interpretation centre for ocean literacy.

The centre will host research and innovation activities, exhibitions, environmental and cultural educational programmes as well as events that strengthen local identity and support sustainable development.

Through this initiative, the public is invited to rediscover the lighthouse not only as a monument of the past, but also as a space that can make a meaningful contribution to research, education, culture and sustainable development.

Faro Walks

Guided coastal walk along Cape Kati and outdoor exhibition viewing. Organised by the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute. May 9. Meeting point: Pervolia Lighthouse. 9.30am (in English) and 11.30am (in Greek). Free admission. Tel: 24-506155