A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with the online advertising of flats for rent, which according to a complaint, did not belong to him.

The police said five people filed a complaint on Wednesday in the Famagusta district, saying they had paid the suspect money to rent flats.

The man was arrested at 10.30am on Friday and placed in custody pending investigations into the extortion of money through false pretences, theft, impersonation and money laundering.