New incidences of foot and mouth disease have been identified at farms in Kokkinotrimithia and Paliometocho, the Veterinary Services said on Friday.

“We have a sheep farm with 35 sheep in Kokkinotrimithia and a cattle farm with 160 cows in Paliometocho. Both units are in the infected area of western Nicosia,” the services said.

The new incidences bring the number of units infected to 112 in total.

Meanwhile, a meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday between Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou and agricultural and farmer organisations to discuss the situation.