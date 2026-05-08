All is set for the third edition of the Palestinian Independent Film Festival, happening across multiple countries and cities. In Limassol, a screening schedule is planned for May Friday, Saturday and Sunday, alongside discussions and parties.

Spread across five locations, the 2026 programme brings together a selection of recent Palestinian films that reflect on movement, memory and the persistence of everyday life. Specifically, the programme includes the feature documentary Yalla Parkour, which opens the festival on Friday at 8pm, the short films Upshot by Maha Haj and Gaza Bride 17 by Waseem Khair on Saturday, and the feature film All That’s Left of You by Cherien Dabis on Sunday.

In Limassol, the events will take place at Synergeio Theatre and following the second evening’s screenings, a discussion with Dr Loucia Dimitriou, Professor of Cross-Cultural Developmental Psychology, and filmmaker and one of the International Short Film Festival Cyprus, Keti Papadema will take place.

What’s more, before Sunday’s feature film screening, a pop-up print workshop titled The Watermelon will take place between 5pm and 7pm by Agkathin (Konstantina Niina Achilleos and Tuomas Venäläinen), offering more artist-led and hands-on experiences in an effort to engage and collaborate with local artists.

A closing party will wrap up the festival on Sunday night at 10pm as the festival moves to Tapper bar for a boogie to the tunes of DJ Elenaki.

3rd Palestinian Independent Film Festival

Three-day agenda of film screenings, discussions, workshops and events. May 8-10. Limassol and Nicosia. https://www.pifffilmfestival.com/