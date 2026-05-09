President Nikos Christodoulides is scheduled to depart on Saturday for Chisinau marking the first-ever visit to the Moldovan capital by a Cypriot president.

Director of the president’s press office Victoras Papadopoulos said that during his visit, Christodoulides is set to meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandou to discuss bilateral relations between Cyprus and Moldova, the latter’s EU accession process, regional developments, as well as developments in the Cyprus issue.

Christodoulides will depart from the island at noon and is set to return in the evening. He will be accompanied by deputy minister of European affairs Marilena Rauna.