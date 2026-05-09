The Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING) will host a European conference on rare diseases on June 16, jointly organised with the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, bringing together leading experts to advance innovative treatments.

The conference, titled “Advancement of Treatments for Rare Diseases”, will take place on June 16 and June 17, 2026, within the framework of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union, highlighting the country’s role in European health policy dialogue.

The organisers stated that the event is expected to host more than 40 distinguished speakers and approximately 250 participants from multiple countries, representing healthcare, research, the pharmaceutical industry and patient organisations.

The initiative aims to strengthen collaboration and innovation in rare diseases, promote scientific research and improve patient access to modern therapies, reinforcing the importance of coordinated action across sectors.

Moreover, the organisers emphasised that the breadth and depth of topics covered position the conference as a significant scientific event for professionals involved in research, clinical practice, policymaking and innovation management in the field of rare diseases.

The participation of senior officials, European Commission representatives, and experts from the European Medicines Agency, alongside European Reference Networks and leading academics, underscores Cyprus’ role as a reliable hub for scientific dialogue and cooperation in this specialised area.

Furthermore, the conference is expected to serve as a platform for exchanging knowledge, experience and best practices, strengthening links between research, clinical application, regulatory frameworks and health policy.

At the same time, the event highlights the growing role of Cyprus in the European innovation landscape for rare diseases, showcasing the capabilities of both the institute and the country.

Regarding participation, the organisers explained that registration is mandatory for all attendees and must be completed through the official accreditation platform of the Cypriot EU Presidency.

The process requires participants to first obtain an individual access code, which can be requested via email, with applicants required to specify whether they are speakers, local participants or international attendees.

They added that the access code will be issued within two working days, after which participants can complete their registration through the designated online platform.

The organisers also stated that May 29, 2026 is the deadline for requesting an access code, while June 3, 2026 is the final deadline for completing registration.

In addition, they noted that further details regarding registration procedures, the conference programme and participating speakers are available on the event’s official website.

The conference forms part of the broader programme of events under the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union and is funded by the Horizon Europe programme, underlining its strategic importance for research and innovation in Europe.