A new exhibition at the Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum in Nicosia, titled Mediterranean, highlights the art of printmaking alongside historical events across countries of the region. The exhibition, featuring selected works from the collection of Andreas Nicolas, will run until July 25.

Works employing a variety of techniques and methods are presented, depicting Mediterranean cities and historical events. The collector A Nicolas writes: “The Mediterranean Sea is one of the most significant geographical and cultural basins in the world, functioning not only as a natural formation but also as a bridge between continents. Since antiquity, it has been a central axis of trade and communication, contributing decisively to the spread of ideas and know-how. At the same time, it has been a timeless meeting ground of civilisations and historical developments – a cradle of culture. Within its sphere, major religions such as Christianity and Islam developed and interacted.”

In his selection of works, Nicolas gives special emphasis to prints related to Cyprus. The exhibition is part of ongoing effort of the Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum to present a variety of significant exhibitions, both from its rich collection and through collaborations with important art collectors.

The Mediterranean exhibition was born out of the long-standing friendship between Hambis and Nicolas and represents something new. It takes visitors on a journey through countries of Europe, Asia and Africa.

Mediterranean

Exhibition highlights the art of printmaking alongside historical events across Mediterranean countries. May 5 – July 15. Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Wednesday – Saturday: 10am–1.30pm and 5pm to 7pm. www.hambismuseum.cy