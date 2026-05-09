Spring’s most anticipated and fragrant celebration is coming up in Paphos this Sunday as Paphos municipality hosts the Anthestiria Flower Festival2026 event. An afternoon of colour, nature, music and joy awaits as the city comes alive.

The annual celebration marks not only the season of spring but also a period of renewal and growth, following nature’s blossoming cycle. A grand parade is set to begin at 4.30pm on Griva Digeni Avenue with impressive spring-themed floats, performing groups and participants. Floral creations, artistic performances and music will fill the streets.

The celebrations will culminate at 28th October Square (Town Hall) at 6pm, where a programme of events and live entertainment will follow. Activities, live acts, events for children and more will unfold until 8pm, engaging visitors with this nature-inspired festivity.

Included in the programme is face painting, crafts, mosaic-making, a climbing wall for children, an exhibition with 50 artworks from Paphos students, a photography exhibition dedicated to past Anthestiria moments as well as a live link from Super FM

Paphos Anthestiria 2026

Parade, live music and entertainment. May 10. Parade starts: Griva Digeni Avenue. Concludes: 28th October Square, Paphos. 4.30pm. Free admission