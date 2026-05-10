Global live music ticket sales revenue surpassed $40 billion in 2025, according to market intelligence firm Omdia, which also forecast that the market will reach $50 billion by 2030.

The report showed that year-on-year growth stood at 2.5 per cent in 2025, reflecting a period of market stabilisation following the sharp post-pandemic rebound that began in 2021, when global revenue was just $8.8 billion.

The study covers 51 individual markets alongside seven rest-of-regions, while also offering deeper analysis across 11 of the world’s largest countries, providing detailed insights into admissions, average ticket prices and ticket sales revenue for both concerts and festivals.

Furthermore, the report indicated that total paid attendance is expected to exceed 500 million by 2027 in these key markets, driven by a combination of rising ticket prices and increasing consumer demand.

These factors are expected to support continued market expansion through to 2030, reinforcing the sector’s long-term growth trajectory.

The analysis also showed that the United States remains the most expensive market for live music, with average concert ticket prices projected to exceed $100 by 2030, while continuing to lead globally in attendance, accounting for just over 30 per cent of global revenue during the forecast period.

“Revenue from ticket sales is steadily increasing as the industry’s highest-profile tours continue to sell in record numbers, with four of the eight highest-grossing tours in history including concert dates in 2025,” said Omdia research analyst Tav Aujla.

“Consumers are willing to pay high prices for premium experiences, while regionally rooted genres such as K-pop and Latin music are gaining broader appeal,” he added.

“The live music sector is in strong health and showing few signs of slowing,” said Simon Dyson, senior principal analyst for music and digital audio at Omdia.

“Demand for shared experiences is outpacing supply, with major artist tours selling out faster than ever,” he explained.

“Equally exciting is that emerging markets are creating new opportunities, with rising demand across Southeast Asia and Latin America opening new audiences for both local and international artist tours and events,” Dyson concluded.