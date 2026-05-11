Allwyn continues to stand by Cyprus Red Cross

With the support of Allwyn, the annual nationwide fundraising campaign of the Cyprus Red Cross Society is once again taking place this year, having officially launched and continuing until May 20, 2026.

Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides inaugurated the fundraising campaign at an event held on May 8, 2026, marking also World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

Health Minister Charalambides expressed his sincere gratitude to the Cyprus Red Cross Society for its longstanding contribution, highlighting the importance of strengthening the services provided to children with the support of both the State and Allwyn. He also called on the public to support the fundraising campaign actively, stressing that “the strength of society stems from solidarity and collective action”.

In her own address, Cyprus Red Cross Society President Fotini Papadopoulou referred to the close and long-standing partnership with Allwyn, which continues to deliver significant results for society.

As she noted, over the past nine years, 12,949 treatments have been provided to children, humanitarian aid in kind has been distributed to 108,371 individuals and 12,275 children and young people have participated in awareness initiatives. The Red Cross Society chief warmly thanked Allwyn’s management and staff, stressing that the company’s contribution is instrumental in supporting the organisation’s humanitarian work.

For his part, Allwyn CEO Alexandros Davos, expressed his respect for the longstanding contribution of the Cyprus Red Cross Society, underlining that its work extends beyond immediate interventions to focus also on initiatives with a comprehensive approach and broader social impact.

CEO Davos also announced that Allwyn and the Cyprus Red Cross Society will soon present a major new social initiative. He stressed that Allwyn remains committed to supporting society, with a particular focus on children and the younger generation, who represent the hope for the country’s future.

During the event, the Cyprus Red Cross Society’s historical journey, from 1950 to the present day, was presented, while personal testimonies from individuals who have benefited from its work created moments of deep emotion.