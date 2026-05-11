The right lanes on the Limassol–Paphos motorway have been closed in both directions due to cleaning works on the central island, police said on Monday.

The closure was implemented at around 10.30am and is affecting traffic heading both towards Paphos and towards Limassol.

Police said the works are ongoing and are expected to cause temporary delays in the area.

Drivers have been urged to exercise extra caution and reduce speed when passing through the affected section.

They are also advised to keep a safe distance from other vehicles and strictly follow temporary road signs.

Authorities stressed that compliance with traffic arrangements is essential to ensure safety while the works are being carried out.

The police also noted that roadworks are currently taking place in several areas across Cyprus and warned motorists to remain alert for changing traffic conditions.