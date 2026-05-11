The views of civil servants expressed through their trade union Pasydy are “always taken into serious consideration” and implemented wherever possible, however in times of global uncertainty “stability and modernisation are not given”, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said on Monday

Cyprus, “being a small and open economy, is directly affected by the climate and prevailing instability”, he said during an address to the Pasydy congress in Nicosia.

“At the finance ministry we are closely monitoring developments at a political and economic level and we intervene in a methodical manner, wherever necessary, with packages to support society, contain high prices and relieve households,” he said.

Keravnos pointed out that “our timely intervention to the continuous challenges our economy is faced with would not be possible if we did not follow a responsible and prudent fiscal policy, which brought about a high growth rate, a fiscal surplus, the reduction of public debt and the containment of inflation.”

The finance minister also told civil servants that containing the state payroll would be to the benefit of the employees themselves by securing their interests and ruling out any future questioning or renegotiation.

Keravnos said he had heard “with satisfaction” both the president and the general secretary of Pasydy speaking at the congress about the efforts made by the government to solve any problems arising and addressing challenges, such as geopolitical developments and on the home front wildfires and foot and mouth disease.

“There is no doubt that the stance of Pasydy over the years has been serious and responsible,” he added and reminded agreements on pay rises and increasing the retirement age for civil servants from 60 to 63.

The minister also referred tax reforms as an achievement, as well as tax exemptions for children and green investments.

The government, he said, has also modernised the civil service, with new assessments, digitalisation, flexible employment and health benefits.

In the absence of meaningless confrontation, populism and expediency, solutions can always be found, Keravnos said.

At the same time, increasing the productivity of the public sector, he said, would have a positive impact on the economy and society.