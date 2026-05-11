The release of declassified material on unidentified flying objects marks the start of a new phase of disclosure, head of the Cyprus space exploration organisation (CSEO) George Danos said on Monday.

Speaking to Cyprus News Agency, he said the coming period could be key in answering whether humanity is alone in the universe or being visited by advanced civilisations.

“The next period is very promising in shedding light on whether we are alone in the universe,” he said.

His comments follow a US decision to declassify and release files on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) as part of a transparency initiative.

“As expected from earlier statements at the highest level in the US, the publication of multiple declassified videos has begun,” he said. “Already hundreds of millions of people have rushed to download and watch them.”

Danos said public interest has grown rapidly, while officials are now more willing to discuss such incidents openly.

“In the past, pilots who observed these phenomena did not have the courage to report them. This has now changed,” he said.

He added that some officials have suggested humanity may not be alone.

“We should expect a total change in how this issue is handled and gradually more visibility,” he said.

Referring to released footage, he claimed some videos show very unusual flight dynamics unlikely to match known human technology.

“I have seen videos showing extremely peculiar movements that are very unlikely to be explained by conventional engineering capabilities,” he said.

He also referred to NASA footage from the Gemini and Apollo missions, where astronauts reportedly described unidentified objects as “bogeys”.

“We should expect more publications to better understand these extremely interesting and unusual phenomena,” he said.

“I would definitely like to know if we are alone in the universe,” Danos added.