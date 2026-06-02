The French Open quarter-finals start on Tuesday, with Roland Garros awaiting two first-time singles champions in the same year for the first time since 2016.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina will face compatriot Marta Kostyuk to secure a possible semi-final clash with Russian Mirra Andreeva, who plays Romania’s Sorana Cirstea.

Men’s second seed Alexander Zverev will appear in his eighth French Open quarter-final, as the former finalist continues the quest for his maiden Grand Slam title. He will play 19-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar, who has stormed into the last eight on his Roland Garros debut.

SVITOLINA FACES KOSTYUK IN ALL-UKRAINIAN CLASH

After Kostyuk won her first-round match, she could barely contain her emotions, because a Russian missile had slammed near her family home in Kyiv just hours earlier.

“I felt sick just for the thought that if it was 100 metres closer, I probably wouldn’t have a mum and a sister today,” the 23-year-old said after the match.

A week later, the 15th seed showed none of that anxiety as she dismantled four-time champion Iga Swiatek to reach the French Open’s quarter-finals for the first time.

Kostyuk, like the other Ukrainians in the tournament, has carried the weight of the war back home that has been raging for more than four years, and has been outspoken in her support for the people suffering.

But with Oleksandra Oliynykova out of the competition, Kostyuk and Svitolina are the only Ukrainians left standing, and one of them will become the first woman from the country to reach the French Open semis in the Open Era.

“There’s going to be Ukraine in the semi-final, so it’s already amazing,” seventh seed Svitolina said.

“I think in such a difficult situation right now, in the war with the invasion, it’s really, really difficult, and I think it’s really inspiring for the next generation to really believe that it is possible one day to play in this sport and win.”

ANDREEVA UP AGAINST RESURGENT CIRSTEA

The winner of the Svitolina-Kostyuk clash will face either Andreeva or Cirstea in the semi-finals, but eighth seed Andreeva is the favourite to reach the French Open’s last four for the second time.

The 19-year-old Russian rose to prominence when she reached the French Open semi-finals in 2024. She also reached the quarters last year, showing consistency at Roland Garros.

Andreeva beat Romanian 18th seed Cirstea, who is set to retire at the end of the season, when they met at the Linz Open in April.

But 36-year-old Cirstea has been a resurgent force in her last French Open campaign, reaching the last eight for the first time since 2009, playing with a newfound freedom knowing each match could be her last.

“I’m coming from a place where I really have no pressure. Working hard, but also having fun,” Cirstea said.

“It’s very beautiful. I’m very grateful for everything that’s happening.”

‘FAVOURITE’ ZVEREV FACES JODAR CHALLENGE

Zverev, who has reached three Grand Slam finals but lost each one, did not like being called ‘the favourite’ at the press conference after reaching the French Open quarter-finals for the sixth time in a row.

With top seed Jannik Sinner and third seed Novak Djokovic already knocked out, Zverev is the highest-ranked man left in the tournament, but the German is keen to avoid the ‘favourite’ label.

“Why don’t you just give the answer then? I mean, go ahead,” he shot back when asked how he felt about being the clear favourite.

“I’ll focus on the matches that are ahead of me. This is the only thing that I can control… I am going to focus on Jodar next and hopefully play a good match.”

Jodar has emerged as a breakout contender at Roland Garros, impressing not only by reaching the quarters on his tournament debut, but also with the maturity he showed under pressure, prevailing in two five-set battles.

He was two sets down against fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round before staging a spectacular turnaround, dropping only five games in the next three sets.

“He’s a great player, obviously. What he has done is amazing. One of the best players right now on the tour,” Jodar said about Zverev.

“So, I’ll just try to give my best… take a lot of learning, and obviously go with everything, and with the belief, as today and as with the other matches, that if I do the things well, I can take the win, as well.”

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

8-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v 18-Sorana Cirstea (Romania)

7-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v 15-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine)

27-Rafael Jodar (Spain) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

26-Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic) v 28-Joao Fonseca (Brazil)