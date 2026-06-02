If you have seen viral clips online of audience members singing their names into an autotuned microphone, they are probably at a Morgan Jay event. The Los Angeles-based musician and comedian has created a one-of-a-kind music and comedy show that has taken over the world. On June 7 next year, he is coming to Cyprus for the first time with a show at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre in Nicosia.

Offering a different kind of night out, Jay’s shows have become increasingly popular because no two shows are the same. He ‘reads’ the audience in real time, turns spontaneous moments into comedy bits, and creates an experience that feels more like an improvised late-night conversation than a conventional stand-up performance.

Morgan Jay has appeared on MTV’s Wild ’N Out, NBC, and Comedy Central, and in 2023 was named one of the Just For Laughs New Faces. As a first-generation American, he draws musical influences from his Brazilian and Italian heritage, as well as from 1990s culture.

He began his career in New York, where he studied at the Tisch School of the Arts while performing stand-up in small underground venues and bars across the city’s alternative comedy scene.

As an actor, Morgan recently wrapped filming for Joey Power’s upcoming film Love Language, alongside Chloë Grace Moretz and Anthony Ramos. He is also appearing in the Apple TV+ series Stick with Owen Wilson and Marc Maron, as well as NBC’s St. Denis Medical.

Morgan Jay also stars in J. Pinder’s action-comedy film Cotton Candy Bubble Gum, which is set to premiere at SXSW 2025 as part of the Narrative Spotlight section. Next summer, this internet-era comedy phenomenon, who has turned audience interaction, musical improvisation and autotune into his own signature live experience, will perform in front of Cyprus audience for the first time.

Ticket sales will begin on Friday, May 29, 2026 at 10am via Ticketmaster Cyprus.

La Dolce Vita Tour – Morgan Jay

L.A. comedian, musician and internet phenomenon debuts his first Cyprus stand-up show. June 7, 2027. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. www.ticketmaster.cy