The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) announced its participation in the European co-funded eValueJobs project, aimed at strengthening pay transparency and promoting equal pay in line with new European Union requirements.

The chamber said that pay transparency and workplace equality have become central priorities within the EU’s modern employment policy framework.

According to Keve, the organisation is supporting initiatives designed to help Cypriot businesses adapt to new European obligations while improving transparency in salary structures and compensation practices.

As part of the eValueJobs project, an innovative job evaluation tool has been developed to assist businesses and organisations in objectively assessing job positions.

The chamber explained that the tool is also intended to support the development of fair and transparent salary structures and ensure compliance with the EU’s new pay transparency framework.

The initiative supports the implementation of European Directive (EU) 2023/970, which focuses on reinforcing the principle of equal pay and enhancing transparency in remuneration practices across workplaces.

Keve stated that the project is co-funded through the CERV programme, which stands for Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values.

The project is coordinated by the Department of Labour Relations of the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance.

To familiarise businesses and interested stakeholders with the practical application of the new tool, free one-hour online seminars will take place on May 11 and May 18, 2026.

According to the chamber, the webinars form part of a wider series of activities linked to the eValueJobs initiative.

Keve also explained that it is organising additional free workshops and guidance sessions focusing on the main provisions of the EU pay transparency directive, which is scheduled to come into force on June 7, 2026.

The chamber said that interested participants can register for the webinars through the dedicated eValueJobs registration platform.