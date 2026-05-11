The procedure for winding up a company on the grounds of inability to pay its debts constitutes a powerful, yet highly regulated tool for creditors. It is not a simple debt collection mechanism, but a measure with serious consequences for the very existence of the company.

For this reason, both legislation and case law have established a framework of strict conditions that must be followed meticulously. Failure to comply does not merely result in procedural defects, but may render the winding-up petition dismissible from the outset.

A central element of this process is the service of a statutory demand at the company’s registered office. This requirement is not a mere formality, but a substantive precondition for establishing the presumption of inability to pay debts.

The company is called upon, within a specified timeframe, to pay, secure or settle the debt to the satisfaction of the creditor. Failure to comply may pave the way for a winding-up petition, provided that all statutory requirements have been strictly observed.

The Court of Appeal decision in case C.A.400/2017, dated March 16, reaffirms the principles governing the matter and underscores the limits of the winding-up process as a means of exerting pressure on a debtor.

The court confirmed that the existence of a bona fide and substantial dispute regarding the debt is decisive and may lead to the dismissal of the petition, irrespective of the amount or nature of the debt.

The importance of proper service

The requirement to serve the statutory demand at the company’s registered office leaves no room for misinterpretation. Section 212(a) of Cap. 113 clearly sets out how the presumption of inability to pay arises.

Any deviation, even if seemingly sufficient in practice (such as service on a director or other officer), does not constitute compliance with the law.

Case law emphasises that this requirement is examined by the court of its own motion. It is not merely an objection to be raised by the company, but a fundamental element of the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the petition. This highlights the importance of strict procedural compliance and the limited scope of judicial discretion in this context.

The disputed debt as a barrier

Particular importance is attached to the distinction between a liquidated and a disputed debt. The Court of Appeal reiterated the established principle that winding-up proceedings are not an appropriate means for resolving substantive disputes between parties.

Where a debt is genuinely disputed on substantial grounds requiring evaluation of evidence, the court cannot substitute the process of a civil action.

In the case at hand, the respondent company raised specific allegations relating to the contractual relationship between the parties, the execution of the project, and potential damages.

The court found that the dispute was neither artificial nor made in bad faith, but was based on a real controversy requiring full adjudication. Consequently, the applicant could not be regarded as a ‘creditor’ within the meaning of the law for the purposes of winding up.

The limits of the winding-up process

The decision also highlights a broader issue, the use of winding-up petitions as a means of pressure. The court reiterated that winding up cannot be used as a tool of coercion to enforce payment of disputed debts.

Instead, the proper course for a creditor is to initiate legal proceedings and obtain a judgment confirming the debt.

The distinction between Sections 211 and 212 of the law is particularly significant in this context. While Section 212 provides specific presumptions of inability to pay, Section 211 allows for a broader assessment of the company’s financial position.

However, even under this provision, sufficient and cogent evidence is required to demonstrate a general inability to meet liabilities, rather than merely the non-payment of a single debt.

Case law confirms that the winding-up process is an exceptional, rather than an ordinary, mechanism for creditor protection.

Strict compliance with procedural requirements, particularly regarding service of the statutory demand, is necessary but not sufficient. The substantive criterion remains the existence of a clear, liquidated and undisputed debt.

In my view, this direction in case law is both correct and necessary. It ensures that the winding-up procedure does not become a tool of pressure or abuse, but remains an institution that safeguards commercial order and justice.

Creditors must understand that winding up does not substitute for acivil action. On the contrary, it presupposes the existence of a debt that is not subject to substantial dispute.