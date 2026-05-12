Thanos Hotels & Resorts has carried out a €10 million investment in Anassa, located in Neo Chorio, Paphos, reinforcing the position of one of the most iconic luxury hotels in the Mediterranean.

The upgrade forms part of the group’s broader investment plan, which aims for its total managed portfolio value to exceed €1 billion by 2029.

The Anassa luxury hotel maintains its reputation as one of the region’s most recognisable high-end hospitality destinations, with the group steadily upgrading both its product and services.

The investment covers rooms, hospitality services and gastronomic experiences, reflecting a strategy of continuous evolution pursued by the group over many years.

The hotel, considered the flagship property of Thanos Hotels & Resorts, has hosted and continues to host well-known figures from Cyprus and abroad.

Its location, architectural identity and attention to detail have shaped its status as a premium Mediterranean destination, a character the group aims to preserve while enhancing the offering.

The most recent €10 million renovation completed in 2026 included the refurbishment of suites and villas, covering more than 76 accommodation units.

Earlier investment phases were carried out in 2016 and 2021, focusing primarily on room refurbishment and shared spaces.

The latest works were delivered in collaboration with Yabu Pushelberg, the internationally recognised design studio, aiming to preserve the hotel’s identity while enhancing the guest experience.

The gastronomic offering was also refreshed, introducing Grill at Amphora, an à la carte evening concept focused on authenticity and high-quality ingredients.

At the same time, Helios restaurant continues to offer French-Mediterranean fine dining, while Basiliko restaurant blends Asian and Mediterranean influences.

Pelagos restaurant maintains its informal Cyprus-inspired cuisine by the pool, reinforcing the hotel’s diverse culinary identity.

Journalists were invited to explore the refurbished spaces during an event held over the last weekend of April, organised by the group’s management.

During the visit, the media were presented with the recent renovation changes, alongside the philosophy and strategic objectives behind the hotel’s ongoing upgrades.

Discussions also took place with Thanos Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Thanos Michaelides, as well as Anassa general manager Sebastian Wurst, focusing on the group’s wider plans and the current guest experience.

The management reiterated that investment in Anassa and the group’s wider hotel portfolio will continue without interruption.

It was emphasised that upgrades will be carried out on an annual basis, ranging from smaller interventions to larger-scale improvements depending on operational needs and strategic priorities.

The latest investment is fully aligned with the group’s long-term ambition to exceed a €1 billion managed portfolio value by 2029.