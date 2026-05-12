Affordable, sustainable and social housing, along with emerging trends in the housing market, are at the centre of an informal meeting of EU housing ministers taking place on Tuesday in Nicosia, under the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The meeting, chaired by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, “provides a framework for open dialogue on affordable, sustainable and social housing, as well as emerging housing market trends, with the aim of strengthening cooperation and shaping a more inclusive and resilient housing future across member states,” according to a statement by the Presidency Secretariat.

Ministers responsible for housing from EU member states, representatives of European institutions and key stakeholders from the housing sector are taking part. “The meeting reflects the commitment of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU to place affordable, sustainable and adequate housing high on the European agenda,” the statement added.

At a time when housing systems across the European Union are facing increasing pressure due to rising costs, structural shortages and demographic challenges, the meeting aims to promote dialogue, enhance cooperation and contribute to a more inclusive and resilient housing landscape across member states.

More specifically discussions will focus on tackling administrative and regulatory barriers that delay housing construction in the EU, including simplifying licensing procedures, improving coordination between authorities and making greater use of digital tools.

The ministers will also examine ways to bridge the investment gap in the housing sector, including strengthening public-private cooperation, improving access to financing and promoting investment in affordable and sustainable housing, with particular emphasis on the use of European funding instruments.

Meanwhile a photography exhibition titled “Oikia”, was presented to the EU housing ministers and officials on the sidelines of the informal ministerial meeting in Nicosia, showcasing the evolution of housing in Cyprus from antiquity to the modern era.

According to an Interior Ministry statement, the exhibition forms part of events held under the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union, alongside the informal meeting chaired by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou and attended by European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen, as well as ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials from EU member states.

On Monday, participants visited the Famagusta Cultural Centre in Deryneia, where they were briefed on the Cyprus issue, with particular reference to Famagusta. They later toured the Ayia Napa Marina, where they attended a dinner hosted by the Interior Ministry.

During the official dinner, the “Oikia” exhibition was presented, highlighting the island’s long history and rich cultural heritage through the lens of housing. Visitors are taken through different historical periods, observing changes in architectural forms, materials and the function of the home over time.

The exhibition also explores the concept of “home” as both a basic human need and a reflection of culture, identity and social organisation, while linking past developments to current housing challenges and the broader discussion on sustainability, social cohesion and the right to housing.