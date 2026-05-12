AI, digital platforms and data – the cornerstones for a modern operating model

The banking sector is advancing rapidly into a new era, with technology serving as the primary driver of transformation and growth. In Cyprus, Eurobank is proactively moving beyond digital transformation by adopting a model that integrates artificial intelligence, modern platforms, and advanced infrastructure, all aimed at creating a comprehensive and competitive digital ecosystem.

Strategic transition: from digital to AI-driven banking

Eurobank’s strategy is shifting towards an AI‑driven, platform‑based model, with a focus not only on digitising services but also on fully restructuring the way a bank operates.

In this context, artificial intelligence is being utilised across the organisation to accelerate process automation, enhance quality, and support the continuous development of digital services. From design and development to testing and optimisation, the use of AI delivers flexibility and faster product rollout.

By adopting modern platforms and integrating agentic AI technologies, banks can further increase both speed and quality in product delivery. At the same time, partnerships with external service providers and fintech companies help create a more flexible, competitive, and innovative ecosystem.

Infrastructure Modernisation

Infrastructure modernisation is a key priority. Today, organisations are at different stages of digital maturity, with many banks having already migrated a significant part of their operations to the cloud, adopting hybrid models that ensure both flexibility and security. At the same time, the development of APIs enables banks to connect with fintech companies and third‑party providers, supporting the creation of new services and strategic partnerships.

The decision between upgrading existing systems and fully transitioning to new platforms depends on each organisation’s specific needs; the objective remains the same: to support seamless omnichannel experiences and improve operational efficiency.

AI and Data at the Heart of Banking

Leveraging artificial intelligence enables the analysis of large volumes of data, strengthening decision‑making and risk management. AI systems support the prediction of potential risks, automate compliance checks, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Predictive analytics play a critical role in identifying fraud and potential cyber threats, while also strengthening transaction security. At the customer experience level, recommendation engines and chatbots tailor services to the needs of each customer, delivering a high degree of personalisation.

Challenges: Technology and Human Resources

The transition to a new operating model comes with a number of challenges, relating both to technology and to the organisation itself. The complexity of modern systems, together with the need to integrate them effectively, requires careful planning as well as sustained investment.

At the same time, the shift towards innovative technologies and stronger synergies within the broader ecosystem is a critical success factor. To support this transition, banks are investing heavily in the upskilling and reskilling of their people, ensuring employees are equipped to meet evolving demands.

Customer Experience in the New Era

Customer needs have also evolved, with most users increasingly opting for remote service channels—primarily mobile banking. Omnichannel platforms provide a consistent experience across all touchpoints, including web, mobile, ATMs and physical branches.

Transactions are now carried out in real time, while the use of data and artificial intelligence enables banks to anticipate customer needs and deliver personalised services. As a result, banking becomes more direct, simple and tailored to individual preferences.

Cybersecurity, Data Privacy and Compliance

As technology become more deeply embedded in banking operations, the need to protect and safeguard data continues to grow. Banks are investing in advanced cybersecurity solutions and adopting strict data‑privacy policies.

Regulatory compliance—including GDPR and other EU directives—remains a top priority. Continuous monitoring, regular system maintenance and ongoing training all play a vital role in mitigating risk and ensuring resilience.

Competition and Diversification

The growth of neobanks and other digital providers presents new challenges for traditional banks. Eurobank has responded by investing in innovative technologies, leveraging data, and enhancing the customer experience through a cutting‑edge phygital service model that combines digital convenience with human interaction.

By adopting agile methodologies, partnering with fintech companies, and incorporating artificial intelligence and open‑banking platforms, Eurobank can adapt more rapidly to evolving market needs, strengthening competitiveness and operational flexibility.

The Future of Banking in Cyprus

Over the next three to five years, banking in Cyprus will be shaped by technologies such as:

Generative AI, enabling automation and personalisation of services

Digital Identity, offering secure and simplified customer verification

Open Banking, connecting with third‑party providers and opening up new partnership opportunities

The future of banking is already here. For Eurobank, this represents a strategic choice and an opportunity for further growth, with the ambition of becoming a smarter, more agile and customer‑centred bank.

Phygital: Digitisation and Human Interaction

At the core of Eurobank’s strategic diversification lies a comprehensive phygital service model, centred on the modern Eurobank Cyprus App. Through the app, customers can quickly and securely make payments and funds transfers, manage accounts and cards, and apply for banking products, effectively placing the bank at their fingertips.

Features such as free instant payments and Contact Pay – transferring funds using just a mobile number – simplify everyday banking and respond to modern expectations for speed and ease of use.

At the same time, Eurobank continues to place strong emphasis on human interaction. Customers can choose to book appointments at physical branches or connect online with specialised advisors. Meanwhile, a network of next‑generation branches, equipped with ATMs and Cash 360 machines, provides 24/7 access to essential services without waiting times.

With faster approvals for financing, fully digitised processes and a seamless combination of digital and human engagement, Eurobank demonstrates that the bank of the future can be simple, fast and, above all, personal.