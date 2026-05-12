The autopsy on the body of 79-year-old Achilleas Michael, who was found dead in Paphos on Monday, has been completed, police said on Tuesday.

Samples were taken for further scientific examination.

Marks were found on the lower part of one leg, possibly from a viper bite, police said.

Authorities confirmed that the body discovered in Paphos on Monday belongs to the man, who had been reported missing on May 8.

An investigation is continuing into the circumstances of his death, with initial findings ruling out criminal activity.