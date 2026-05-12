With over a dozen festivals in Cyprus this May, there is plenty to enjoy in the upcoming weeks

Temperatures are rising, the sun is out, and a buzzing energy is in the air. Is it the quiet hint of summer’s arrival? Is it a growing events agenda? Yes and yes!

Throughout May

The Agros Rose Festival returns this weekend. Unfolding across two weekends (May 9-10 and 16-17), a wide range of activities will take over the village, entertaining visitors and sharing insights into its famed rose products. Fragrant pink roses will decorate the village while a market displays the creations of local sellers. One of its most unique experiences is rose-picking at dawn at the fields of the Rose Factory – mesmerising and totally free.

Next week, the highly anticipated VIMA Art Fair brings exhibitions, art conversations, curated projects and installations to The Warehouse by IT Quarter in Limassol. More than 150 artists, 30 galleries and participants from over 20 countries take part in this second edition from May 15 to 17.

The programme includes dance and sound performances, a film programme at Rialto Theatre, exhibitions around Limassol and Nicosia, as well as in Foinikaria and Platres. At the Latsia Municipal Theatre in the capital, a line-up of comedians and performers will present special shows on May 15-17 as part of the Laughter Festival. Special acts for children and teens, new shows by stand-up comedians and games will fill the weekend with an uplifting energy.

The Agros Rose festival

The third weekend of May will be flavourful as the Chef’s Kiss Food Festival returns for its second edition at Ayia Napa Marina. On May 16-17, the seafront outdoor venue will sizzle with tantalising food options, live cooking demonstrations by chefs presenting more than 30 food concepts. Opening from noon until late evening on both nights, the festival welcomes visitors of all ages.

Later in the month, on May 21-22, the Doers Summit will connect investors, entrepreneurs, start-ups and speakers. The event includes a Doers Pitch, a live Shark-Tank-style presentation where entrepreneurs present their business ideas in front of investors and audiences for a chance to receive funds. What’s more, over 150 professionals will speak at the event across four stages.

In old Nicosia, the Old Town Craft Beer Fest will bring fresh, locally-brewed craft beer, DJ sets, street food and beer-related surprises. Crossline Brewing and Golem Brewhouse join forces to present a special gathering on May 23 from 1pm onwards.

The Old Town Craft Beer festival

Two more festivals are coming up in May: the 15th PanCyprian Strawberry Festival in Dherynia on May 29 and the What the Fuzz Festival at Savino Live on May 29-30, presenting heavy psych and stoner rock bands.

And if you want more, more is coming! In June, accordion sounds will fill the old Aglandjia quarter, dance performances will take over the Limassol Municipal Garden, a cherry festival will bring a sweet touch, and Cyprus Pride brings celebrations. Cheers to an eventful spring!

7th Classic Car Festival

Annual festival with more than 400 antique cars and classic motorcycles. May 10. Finikoudes Avenue, Larnaca. 9am-5pm

3rd Palestinian Independent Film Festival

Three-day agenda of film screenings, discussions, workshops and events. May 10. Limassol and Nicosia. https://www.pifffilmfestival.com/

Cyprus Specialty Coffee Festival 2026

Dozens of coffee roasters, food vendors and shops participate to celebrate coffee culture. Organised by Sunmoon Hospitality and Pauls Coffee Roasters. May 10. Salina Park, Larnaca. 9am-5pm. Free admission

18th Agros Rose Festival

Annual village festival with rose flower activities, markets and live entertainment. May 10, 16-17. Agros village, Limassol district. Tel: 25-521333. www.rosefest.agros.org.cy

2nd Vima Art Fair

International contemporary art fair with Cyprus and global galleries with exhibitions, talks, meetings and more. May 15-17. The Warehouse by IT Quarter, Limassol. www.vima.art

Chef’s Kiss Food Festival

Food festival with live cooking stations, workshops and more. May 16-17. Ayia Napa Marina. For more information visit the Instagram page of the festival @chefskiss.cy

Laughter Festival

Comedy shows, children’s performances, theatre shows and more. May 15-17. Latsia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. In Greek. Tel: 99-755489. https://buytickets.at/createeventscy

Doers Summit

Enterpreunership festival for start-ups, investors, speakers and beyond. May 21-22. Kolla Factory, Limassol. www.doerssummit.com

Old Town Craft Beer Fest

Street festivals with beers by Crossline Brewing and Golem Brewhouse, street food, DJs, a children’s corner and more. May 23. Faneromeni Square, Nicosia. 1pm-10pm

15th Deryneia Strawberry Festival

Annual festival with strawberry stalls, food, live music and more. May 29. Anagennisis stadium, Derynia. 5pm onwards. Tel: 23-811000. [email protected]

What The Fuzz

Live heavy psych, stoner rock from bands from France, the Netherlands and Cyprus. May 29-30. Savino Live, Larnaca. https://stonusband.com/what-the-fuzz-festival-2026