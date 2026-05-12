MUSKITA Aluminium Industries, the leader in the aluminium industry in Cyprus with strong export activity and a firm commitment to innovation, is pleased to announce its participation as Main Sponsor of the upcoming architectural forum organized by Share Architects, which will take place on May 15th in Cyprus at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre.

The forum is part of a broader international initiative by Share Architects, which through a series of events held in different cities throughout the year, creates a dynamic network for the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and innovative practices in the fields of architecture and design. Through these “stops” across Europe and beyond, the forum attracts distinguished architects, designers, and industry professionals, strengthening dialogue around the contemporary challenges of the built environment.

MUSKITA’s participation as Main Sponsor highlights its longstanding commitment to supporting architectural creativity and sustainable development. With a focus on quality, technology, and human-centered design, MUSKITA continuously invests in solutions that elevate modern buildings while enhancing energy efficiency and aesthetics.

The company’s philosophy, grounded in innovation, excellence, and sustainability, is fully aligned with the vision of the forum: to create a space where ideas are transformed into action and where architecture serves as a catalyst for a better future.

Through its support of the event, MUSKITA actively contributes to strengthening both the local and international architectural community, promoting collaboration and the exchange of expertise.

The forum on May 15th is expected to serve as a key meeting point for professionals in the field, offering inspiration, knowledge, and new perspectives on the future of architecture in Cyprus and the wider region.

About Share Architects

Share Architects is an international organization that hosts architectural forums and events in various countries, bringing together leading professionals in the field and fostering dialogue around innovation and trends in architecture.

About MUSKITA

MUSKITA has been the leader in the aluminium industry in Cyprus for 65 years, with extensive experience in the production and development of advanced architectural systems. With an export presence in multiple countries and continuous investment in research and development, the company plays a pioneering role in the sector, offering high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern architecture.