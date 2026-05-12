The Education, Training and Young Talent Attraction Committee of the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) recently met with the management of the Human Resource Development Authority (Anad) to discuss skills development and labour market competitiveness in Cyprus.

According to an announcement released thsi week, the meeting was held on May 5, as part of a broader series of contacts carried out by the Oev committee with competent bodies on issues related to education, training, skills development and the strengthening of Cyprus’ human capital competitiveness.

The committee was chaired by Yangos Hadjiyannis, who heads the Education, Training and Young Talent Attraction Committee of Oev.

During the meeting, participants discussed the challenges facing the labour market in relation to the existing skills gap and the need to promote targeted actions for workforce upskilling and reskilling.

The management of the Human Resource Development Authority presented both its current and future activities, with particular emphasis on programmes aimed at people aged between 15 and 29 years old.

Special reference was also made to the pilot project titled “Individual Learning Accounts”, which forms part of the authority’s wider efforts to strengthen workforce adaptability and training opportunities.

Particular emphasis during the discussions was placed on the need to strengthen digital skills, promote lifelong learning and reinforce the importance of single-company training programmes.

The meeting also focused on the need for a closer connection between education systems and labour market needs, with participants stressing the importance of aligning skills development policies with the evolving requirements of the economy.

At the same time, the two sides examined possibilities for developing synergies and cooperation initiatives between the committee and the Anad.

The aim of these efforts is to promote practical solutions that will support businesses and contribute to the more effective utilisation of the country’s workforce.

Oev stated that it will continue to “contribute actively to the dialogue surrounding the development of modern education and training policies that respond to the needs of both the economy and the labour market”.