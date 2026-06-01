Police have arrested two more men as part of an ongoing investigation into a cache of drugs and firearms discovered at a house in Nicosia, bringing the total number of suspects in the case to four.

According to the police, a 45-year-old man appeared before the Nicosia district court on Saturday, which ordered that he be remanded for five days.

Prior to his arrest, officers from the drug squad (Ykan) searched his home, where they allegedly found a small quantity of cannabis, a scale bearing traces of a white substance, two mobile phones and other items considered relevant to the investigation.

A second suspect, aged 31, was arrested on Sunday.

During a search of his residence, officers seized various electronic devices including a mobile phone, laptop, SIM card and a portable data storage device as evidence.

The 31-year-old is expected to appear before the Nicosia district court on Monday for the issuance of a remand order.

The investigation stems from an incident on May 23, when members of the police rapid response unit (MMAD) pulled over a vehicle driven by the suspects, in Aglandjia.

Police said the 34-year-old driver and his 25-year-old passenger were found to be in possession of packages containing a total of 20 grammes of cocaine, five grammes of dry plant material believed to be cannabis and a precision scale.

The two men were arrested, and a subsequent search of the 25-year-old’s home in Nicosia uncovered of six pistols, 299 rounds of ammunition, a further quantity of dry plant material and 22 packages containing pills.

The pair later appeared before the Nicosia district court, which ordered their detention for eight days.