The Edit Gallery is currently hosting The Greatest Nation Ever, the first solo exhibition at the space by multidisciplinary artist Yeti, presenting a body of work that navigates imagined worlds shaped by power, belief and perception. The exhibition unfolds through a series of compositions that appear fluid and unstable, reflecting the shifting nature of the realities they echo.

The title itself operates on two levels. While it draws on the rhetoric of political dominance, it simultaneously turns inward, suggesting that the idea of a “nation” may be less about geography and more about the internal landscapes shaped by memory, perception and belief. In this context, nationhood becomes a psychological construct – one that is constantly redefined rather than fixed.

Yeti’s process is rooted in intuition. Working without preparatory sketches, he employs elements of reverse perspective, a visual approach associated with Byzantine iconography, to create compositions that hold multiple viewpoints simultaneously. The result is a visual language where figures, animals and fragmented landscapes coexist between the symbolic and the familiar. References to mythology, religion, history and science emerge throughout the works, yet they resist forming a singular, resolved narrative.

This deliberate openness positions uncertainty as a central method. Rather than guiding the viewer toward a fixed interpretation, the works invite an ongoing process of reading and re-reading, where meaning remains in flux. The compositions shift depending on where and how they are observed, reinforcing a sense of instability that mirrors broader social and existential questions.

A subtle layer of satire runs through the exhibition, though it avoids overt commentary. Instead, the works linger in ambiguity, circling themes of authority, existence and mortality without offering resolution.

Born in 1996, Yeti lives and works between Cyprus and Greece. A graduate of the Athens School of Fine Arts, with further studies in Warsaw, his practice spans painting, murals, sculpture and installation. Beginning in graffiti, his work retains elements of street aesthetics, combined with symbolic and art-historical references. Through this hybrid approach, Yeti constructs visually dense, emotionally charged images that explore transformation, drawing on philosophical, religious and Jungian frameworks.

Working under a pseudonym, the artist maintains a deliberate separation between personal identity and artistic output, allowing the work to stand independently within an increasingly complex visual and conceptual field.

The Greatest Nation Ever

Solo exhibition by Yeti. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Until June 4. Tuesday – Friday: 3pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am– 1pm. Tel: 25-251710, www.theeditgallery.com