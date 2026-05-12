The head of the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday there was no indication of the onset of a broader hantavirus outbreak, although he did not rule out further cases.

“At the moment, there is no sign that we are seeing the start of a larger outbreak, but of course the situation could change and, given the long incubation period of the virus, it’s possible we might see more cases in the coming weeks,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, speaking alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid.