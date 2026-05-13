President of the Cyprus Centre for European and International Affairs and University of Nicosia professor Andreas Theofanous will deliver a presentation at the informal ECOFIN Council of European Union finance ministers in Nicosia on May 22, 2026.

According to an announcement released this week, the meeting is being organised within the framework of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Theofanous’ participation follows an invitation from the Finance Minister of the Republic of Cyprus and the relevant authorities.

The informal ECOFIN gathering is regarded as one of the most significant meetings for discussing economic policy issues at the European level.

The discussions are expected to focus on the outlook for the European economy and the challenges linked to strengthening the competitiveness of the European Union in an increasingly changing international environment.

The presentation by Theofanous will be titled “Prospects for the EU economy and the importance of strengthening competitiveness.”

Following the presentations, participants will engage in discussions and an exchange of views aimed at shaping common approaches and positions on key issues relating to European economic policy.

The event is also expected to provide a platform for dialogue on the future direction of the EU economy, particularly in relation to competitiveness and broader economic challenges facing the bloc.