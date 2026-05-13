The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) held its 37th annual general meeting in Limassol on Wednesday, bringing together Cyprus’ political leadership, government officials, industry representatives and associates from Cyprus and abroad to discuss the sector’s outlook, challenges and priorities.

One of the most important annual gatherings for the island’s shipping industry, the general meeting focused on the chamber’s continued work to support, promote and strengthen Cyprus shipping internationally, at a time when the sector is facing growing geopolitical, regulatory and competitiveness pressures.

The meeting was addressed by President Nikos Christodoulides, who referred to the strategic importance his government places on shipping, recognising both its contribution to the Cyprus economy and its role in strengthening the country’s international standing.

He said “shipping is more than an economic sector”, describing it as a bridge connecting countries and nations, while emphasising the government’s aim to strengthen European competitiveness, innovation and sustainability.

According to the chamber, the president’s remarks reflected the strategic importance his government places on shipping, recognising both its contribution to the Cyprus economy and its role in reinforcing the island’s position within the European Union.

Christodoulides also referred to the continued evolution of the Cypriot shipping sector, saying “it creates new opportunities for the economy and strengthens Cyprus’ strategic position in Europe.”

Despite the challenges created by geopolitical developments, he said Cyprus has managed to maintain its maritime standing, while placing greater emphasis on renewable energy, green shipping and digital technologies as key elements of the sector’s future.

The president also pointed to the strength of the Cyprus flag, which he said “is recognised internationally as a symbol of quality, stability and reliability.”

At the same time, he referred to the government’s continued efforts to strengthen maritime education and infrastructure, with the aim of further enhancing Cyprus’ role as a global maritime hub.

Moreover, Christodoulides spoke of Cyprus’ growing maritime diplomacy, referring to important Memoranda of Understanding, the launch of the Cyprus-Egypt Joint Maritime Committee, and new cooperation agreements with countries in the Gulf and Southeast Asia.

These initiatives, he said, are “helping to strengthen Cyprus’ international presence and deepen the integration of its shipping sector into wider global maritime developments.”

The president also referred to Cyprus’ re-election to Category C of the International Maritime Organisation Council, where the country now holds the 7th position worldwide, describing it as an important milestone for Cypriot shipping and a confirmation of the island’s strong role in the sector.

Looking ahead, he said Cyprus, through its Presidency of the Council of the EU, will continue to strengthen maritime diplomacy, promote European strategic autonomy and support the EU’s role as a global leader in shipping.

The chamber said it particularly valued the president’s personal commitment to the continued growth and competitiveness of Cyprus shipping, as well as his acknowledgement of the chamber’s longstanding role in promoting and safeguarding the interests of the industry, both in Cyprus and abroad.

It also thanked the president for his continued support and the close cooperation of the government, particularly through the Shipping Deputy Ministry, in ensuring a strong and sustainable future for the sector.

The general meeting was also addressed by House President Annita Demetriou, whose remarks focused on the importance of cooperation between parliament and the shipping industry.

According to the chamber, her presence and address reaffirmed the importance of a close working relationship between the House of Representatives and the sector, with the chamber saying that the continued success of Cyprus shipping depends on smooth cooperation between parliament and industry.

The chamber also expressed its appreciation to the House of Representatives and all parliamentary parties for their continued commitment to its work and mission.

At the same time, CSC president Andreas Neophytou outlined the organisation’s ongoing initiatives, stressing its role in representing the industry both locally and internationally.

He said “the chamber remains focused on sustainable growth, while also addressing emerging challenges that affect the sector and Cyprus’ position as a leading maritime hub.”

Neophytou also placed particular emphasis on cooperation, saying that the chamber’s continued success depends on the support of the state, its associates and its members.

The meeting concluded with a keynote address by Professor Marios Panagiotis Efthymiopoulos, Director at Strategy International and Associate Professor of International Security and Strategy.

Efthymiopoulos offered an assessment of how shifting geopolitical conditions are affecting the shipping industry, while also pointing to Cyprus’ competitive advantages and how these can be used to support the sector’s continued growth.

The chamber thanked him for his contribution, saying his address brought a wider international perspective to the discussions at this year’s general meeting.