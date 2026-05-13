The draining of the lake by Paralimni is being carried out in a controlled manner and in cooperation with the relevant authorities, the municipality of Paralimni-Deryneia said on Wednesday, rejecting earlier allegations made by environmentalist group Birdlife.

“Discharges are managed through daily measurements and on-site inspections by the relevant government agencies to maintain the required water level and protect the breeding of birds that remain in the area,” the municipality said.

It emphasised that the measure had been deemed necessary as the water remaining in the sea for extended periods led to increased salinity, the degradation of the aquifer, as well as serious risks to the public health due to stagnant water and increased mosquito populations in the region.

“The discussion regarding lake Paralimni must be based on factual information, not misinformation,” it said.

The municipality said that it had been advocating for action to protect the wetland by setting up a birdwatching observatory and requesting a comprehensive restoration study for several years, as well as the expropriation of land so that the state can legally proceed with management initiatives.

“The area requires a balance between environmental and ecosystem protection, public health, rational water management and respect for private property,” the municipality said.

Birdlife, in a statement on Tuesday, warned that the native bird population of Paralimni lake is under threat during its reproductive season as water is being drained from it.

“This action takes place during the most critical period for the birds of the lake, their nesting period,” Birdlife said.

The group accused the government of proceeding with “unilateral drainage actions” and warned that species including the white-winged, the yellow-bellied and the white-tailed woodpecker nest during this period and depend on the shallow waters and muddy margins for the hatching of their eggs.