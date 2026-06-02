Bus stops in Paphos are being upgraded, beginning in the tourist areas, acting mayor Angelos Onisiforou said on Tuesday.

The municipality’s bus stops were criticised in September by the Paphos Regional Board of Tourism for having “an unacceptable and third-world image.” The tourism board said that some bus stops don’t have a cover or a bench, and those that do “have made us the laughing stock of the planet.”

Upgrades will continue gradually in other areas until “all bus stops can be restored and modernised,” Onisiforou said.

In September, the tourism board called on authorities to address the issues before the tourism season in February.