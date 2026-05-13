Bentley Motors has published its fourth annual Sustainability Report, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability, detailing continued progress against its Beyond100+ strategy and setting out a pragmatic, forward-looking approach to delivering sustainable luxury amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.

In 2025, Bentley achieved its lowest fleet CO₂ emissions in recent history, maintained carbon neutral operations in Crewe, and remained on track to reveal its first fully electric Bentley in 2026, marking a pivotal milestone in the company’s transformation journey.

Alongside electrification, Bentley continues to advance a holistic decarbonisation strategy, addressing emissions across the full vehicle lifecycle. This includes expanded work on Direct Air Capture (DAC), increased use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) logistics, the advancement of eFuels and deeper integration of lifecycle analysis into product and supplier decision-making.

Responsible materials sourcing and supplier engagement is further enhanced under robust governance and concept studies being used to inspire bold thinking and guide long-term Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and sustainability direction.

The report also reflects updates to Bentley’s long-term product strategy, acknowledging the need for greater flexibility on the path to electrification. Bentley remains committed to the global 2050 net zero ambition, while continuing to offer PHEV and ICE powertrains alongside BEVs.

Beyond environmental progress, the report highlights Bentley’s ongoing commitment to its people and communities. In 2025, Bentley further strengthened its position as a Top Employer, achieved bronze accreditation with expanded Carbon Literacy training, invested in future skills for electrification and advanced its diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging maturity ambitions.

Bentley’s role as a responsible business also continued to grow, with expanded community investment through the Advancing Life Chances programme, the evolution of the Bentley Foundation, expanding its focus beyond the environment, to also include arts and culture and global education, and deepened engagement with suppliers, retailers and global partners. As the luxury automotive sector navigates one of the most significant transitions in its history, Bentley’s approach is clear: to redefine excellence, delivering sustainable luxury without compromise.