The first weekend that puts everyone in a summer state of mind has arrived, and Columbia Sun is ready to lead it with two days of music, sea, sunset and the kind of atmosphere that makes Lady’s Mile feel like the place to be.

Over May 16-17, 2026, Columbia Sun welcomes guests for an opening weekend built around everything the early season should deliver. A setting by water, signature cocktails, Mediterranean plates, a strong crowd and music that builds naturally from late afternoon into night.

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, in collaboration with LOST Promotions, Columbia Sun presents a day-to-night seaside party that is expected to draw attention from the start. The mood begins in daylight, rises with the sunset and gradually shifts into one of those nights that people end up talking about long after the weekend is over.

Headlining the day is Grant Nelson, one of the standout names of the UK House scene. Known for his groove-led, soulful sound and for sets that have shaped dance floors around the world, he arrives at Columbia Sun for one of the first events expected to create real momentum this summer. Joining him are Markus Eden B2B Kosta Kritikos, who will set the pace from the opening hours, while Demi Consta takes over for the closing set.

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, the focus shifts to Sun Rituals, Columbia Sun’s new Sunday concept, designed to give the season’s Sunday afternoons a distinct identity. From 2pm onwards, the music follows the rhythm of the day, starting slowly by the sea and building with ease through to sunset. Behind the decks for Sun Rituals will be El Gato and Pazzi, two local DJs with strong chemistry, feel-good selections and exactly the right instinct for a long summer Sunday. Think good music, the right crowd, a drink in hand and no reason to be anywhere else.

Against the backdrop of Lady’s Mile and framed by Columbia Sun’s signature boho-luxury aesthetic, the venue returns ready, once again, to become one of the season’s defining addresses.

For information and reservations: +357 25 321 700

About Columbia Hospitality

Columbia Hospitality is the hospitality division of Schoeller Holdings Ltd, a privately-owned investment group with global operations across marine and non-marine sectors. The division brings together Columbia Hotels & Resorts, Columbia Restaurants and the Columbia Hotel Academy under one integrated brand, representing Schoeller Holdings’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation and service quality. Through its diverse portfolio, Columbia Hospitality is redefining Cyprus’ hospitality landscape, combining international standards with authentic local character. Its mission is to deliver exceptional experiences across every facet of hospitality, from luxury accommodation and dining to education and talent development.

About Schoeller Holdings Ltd

Founded in 1978, Schoeller Holdings Ltd is a privately owned investment company operating a wide range of marine-related activities, including ship ownership, ship management and liner services, as well as non-marine ventures in hospitality, real estate and other industries. With a workforce of more than 14,000 employees worldwide, the Group has become a dynamic, internationally respected organisation and remains the driving force behind all its subsidiaries.