Indian and Kazakh investment on agenda as government promotes capital market

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Thursday released a statement recapping its 30th anniversary event, highlighting its contribution to economic development and outlining future priorities.

The exchange celebrated 30 years of operation and contribution to the economy, emphasising its role in supporting businesses and strengthening Cyprus’ capital market.

The event was attended by president Nikos Christodoulides, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou, the House finance committee leadership, representatives of Athens Stock Exchange and Hellenic Energy Exchange, as well as institutional and business stakeholders.

CSE president Marinos Christodoulides said the exchange’s history reflects “trials, lessons and a determined restart”, adding that it has enabled companies to raise capital, modernise and grow, while offering investors a reliable framework for participation.

He referred to major crises including the late-1990s market turmoil, the 2013 financial crisis, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, noting that these shaped the exchange’s evolution.

The CSE president also highlighted key partnerships and initiatives, including the joint platform with the Athens Stock Exchange, which he said delivered benefits in infrastructure, investment and trading activity.

Christodoulides added that since October the exchange has provided settlement and clearing services for Cyprus’ competitive electricity market, while also recently establishing cooperation with India’s stock exchange.

He stressed that regulatory reforms have aligned the CSE with European standards, improving services for listed companies, investors and market participants.

President Nikos Christodoulides

“The vision is for the CSE to be at the forefront of digitalisation and automation,” he said, adding that the exchange aims to enhance speed, security and accessibility in transactions.

He also pointed to privatisation as a strategic step, saying that under a credible international investor the exchange could attract more companies and investors and strengthen Cyprus’ position in regional capital markets.

CSE deputy director general Nikos Trypatsas said that privatisation and the entry of a strategic investor represent the next phase of development, enabling the exchange to evolve into a more effective partner for businesses.

He emphasised the need to boost liquidity, attract new listings from a number of key sectors.

These include tourism, infrastructure, healthcare, education, shipping, pharmaceuticals and startups.

Trypatsas also spoke about the stock exchange’s intention to introduce new financing tools, including green bonds.

He also highlighted the importance of tax incentives, stronger energy sector involvement and expanded international partnerships to support future growth.

On his part, president Nikos Christodoulides praised the exchange’s role, stating that “strengthening the competitiveness and attractiveness of the Cypriot capital market is not only a priority but a strategic priority”, he said.

He confirmed that following recent legislative reform, a tender for a strategic investor will be launched soon, which he said would inject new momentum into the exchange.

“Our investment in technology and simplification of procedures is the catalyst for a faster and safer market,” he said, referring to the transition to a more digitalised environment.

He added that strengthening the capital market aligns with the EU’s broader goal of a capital markets union, aimed at improving access to financing and boosting investment flows.

“Our government is working to ensure a stable and investment-friendly environment that promotes growth and attracts quality investment,” he said.

The president also outlined efforts to attract high-quality international capital, including planned visits to India, Kazakhstan and several US states in 2026, with a focus on technology investment.

Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said the exchange has supported the economy through multiple phases, contributing to the gradual maturation of Cyprus’ capital markets.

“The need to modernise and upgrade our capital market institutions is more urgent than ever,” he said, stressing that privatisation is a strategic choice to enhance competitiveness and sustainability.

He added that this is particularly important as the EU advances discussions on capital market integration to reduce fragmentation and channel funds into productive investment.

The minister also underlined that a strong and competitive stock exchange is vital for economic resilience, especially in a small and open economy like Cyprus.