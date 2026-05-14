Cyprus shipping remains strongly positioned for further growth, with the sector’s foundations, resilience and international role highlighted during the Cyprus Shipping Chamber’s (CSC) 37th annual general meeting in Limassol this week.

CSC president Andreas Neophytou said “the industry continues to benefit from strong foundations and significant prospects for further development, at a time when global shipping is being reshaped by geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory pressure and rising competitiveness challenges.”

According to a statement by the chamber, Neophytou said that, from local initiatives to international representation, the chamber continues to work tirelessly to ensure that Cyprus shipping remains competitive and resilient on the global stage.

He added that “collective action, cooperation and innovation remain central to the sector’s continued progress, allowing the Cypriot shipping industry to maintain a strong position and continue growing dynamically in a rapidly changing international environment.”

The general meeting, one of the most important annual gatherings for the island’s shipping industry, also included an analysis by Professor Marios Efthymiopoulos, Director of Strategy International (SI) and Associate Professor of International Security and Strategy.

Efthymiopoulos presented an assessment of the geopolitical forces currently shaping international shipping, while also referring to the competitive advantages and strategic position of Cyprus shipping.

His remarks placed the sector within the wider international landscape, where maritime security, supply chain resilience, energy transition and regulatory developments continue to affect shipowners, managers and operators.

The meeting was also addressed by President Nikos Christodoulides and House President Annita Demetriou, emphasising the political importance attached to shipping and its role in Cyprus’ economy and international standing.