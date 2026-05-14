An agreement to construct the second phase of the Yeroskipou coastal walkway project, worth €1.08 million, has been signed, the municipality said on Thursday.

The project involves renovating the coastal walkway from the Phaethon hotel to the Athena Royal hotel and adding another footpath near the municipal boundary of Paphos and Ierokipia.

The total contract value is €1,081,545 plus VAT, with the deal being signed by Ierokipia mayor Nikos Palios and by Socrates Themistocleous on behalf of the contractor. The project is expected to take seven months to complete.