A heartfelt morning workshop in an intimate green garden of old Nicosia invites participants to remember and honour a special family person – their grandmother. By blending storytelling and the art of cyanotype, the workshop gathers personal memories and channels them into a handmade and analogue photographic print.

Organisers, Yasemin Collective and The.Curious.Curly will lead the For Our Grandmothers workshop on May 23 at Gardens of the Future. This is the second edition of the workshop, back by popular demand after the inaugural edition in the summer of 2025.

Through a guided discussion, participants will be encouraged to share stories and memories of their grandmothers to honour their relationship and their presence in their life. The second part of the workshop will teach them the historic photographic printing of cyanotype, a camera-less technique from the 1840s.

Using a personal photograph, to be sent by participants to organisers prior to the workshop, they will learn how to make their own cyanotype prints, experimenting with negative film. At the end, they will take home their original blue print as a special keepsake in honour of their grandmother.

For Our Grandmothers

Storytelling and cyanotype workshop. By Yasemin Collective and The.Curious.Curly. May 23. Gardens of the Future, Nicosia. 10am-1pm. In Greek/English. Registrations needed: www.instagram.com/yasemin.collective, www.instagram.com/the.curious.curly