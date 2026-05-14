Toyota steadily accelerating its transition to electric mobility

Toyota Motor Europe is continuing to strengthen its presence in the European market vigorously, recording significant growth in sales of all-electric models during the first quarter of 2026. According to the company’s official figures, sales of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) increased by 79 per cent compared with the same period last year, confirming the steady momentum of Toyota’s electrification strategy across Europe.

Overall, Toyota Motor Europe sold 318,103 Toyota and Lexus vehicles between January and March 2026. Most notably, 86 per cent of total sales involved electrified models, representing an 8-per cent increase compared with the previous year. Toyota therefore continues to uphold its well-established “multi-pathway” strategy, investing simultaneously in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen-powered technologies.

Toyota bZ4X

The expansion of the BEV line-up played a key role in the growth of electric vehicle sales. The refreshed Toyota bZ4X, the all-new Toyota C-HR+, and the new Toyota Urban Cruiser were the main drivers of growth, with total sales of Toyota electric vehicles reaching 25,640 units, marking an 85-per cent increase.

At the same time, Toyota maintained its position as the second best-selling passenger car brand in Europe, with a market share of 6.6 per cent. The Toyota Yaris Cross emerged as the leading model in the B-SUV category, while the Toyota Yaris, Toyota Corolla and Toyota C-HR also remained highly popular.

Particularly positive results were also recorded by the Toyota Professional division, which achieved a historic sales record with 40,039 commercial vehicles sold, an increase of 8 per cent. Demand for the Toyota Hilux remains strong, while the electric versions of the Toyota Proace series also recorded notable growth.

Meanwhile, sales for Lexus reached 20,522 units, with the luxury Lexus RX SUV posting an impressive 60-per cent increase. At the same time, the compact Lexus LBX is continuing to strengthen the brand’s position within the premium compact segment.

In a rapidly evolving European market, the Japanese manufacturer appears determined to remain a leading force in the new era of mobility.