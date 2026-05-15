Alma candidate for the May 24 parliamentary elections Maria Theristi has slammed Irene Charalambides and Nikoletta Tsikkini for remarks they made towards journalists.

In a post, Theristi said that, according to European Court of Human Rights case law, politicians are obliged to tolerate even the most scathing criticism.

“Attacks against journalists are not part of political culture,” Theristi pointed out.

Theristi, who is a candidate in Famagusta district, said she was “saddened” by the way Charalambides expressed herself towards journalist Stella Savva.

She expressed the same sentiments regarding a post by Alma officer Nikoletta Tsikkini, who spoke of “personal interests” regarding journalist Kyriacos Pomilorides.

“I have an additional reason to write the above as a person who has served journalism,” Theristi said.