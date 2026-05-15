The XM Group has established itself as a premier international provider of online trading services over a period exceeding 15 years, according to a statement by the company’s co-CEO Stavri Morti.

Operating across 190 countries, the group currently serves more than 20 million clients in over 30 languages through an extensive network of regulated entities and advanced technological infrastructure.

The organisation offers comprehensive access to international financial markets, enabling the trading of Contracts for Difference (CFDs) across asset classes including foreign exchange, indices, commodities and shares.

This strong market presence is reflected in the fact that the company is among the most highly awarded brokers globally, having secured a total of 53 awards since its inception.

Recent accolades include being named the best Forex Broker in Europe, Australasia and the Middle East, as well as being recognised as the broker with the best customer service on a global scale.

A decisive factor in this trajectory is the strategic commitment to its workforce, which currently consists of more than 1,700 employees worldwide.

The group consistently records top performances as an employer, securing the first position in the Best Workplaces™ Cyprus 2026 list within the large business category for the fifth consecutive year.

“The culture of XM is not treated as a secondary element, but as a key driver of performance, trust and differentiation,” Morti stated, while noting that the organisational philosophy is built on excellence, continuous learning and collaboration.

The work environment is characterised by high demands and a dynamic daily routine, while maintaining a supportive character that encourages contribution and evolution.

“The success of a company is determined by its people and by the extent to which they feel they are evolving and belong to it,” Morti said when explaining that employee experience is a critical factor for overall success.

The company invests systematically in conditions that allow innovation to develop rapidly through the cultivation of initiative and the constant enhancement of staff skills.

This developmental path is accompanied by a steady commitment to society, with the group implementing a wide range of corporate social responsibility actions for over 15 years, particularly in Cyprus.

“Cyprus represents for us not only our headquarters, but also a place in which we invest consciously, both at the level of people and more broadly in society,” Morti mentioned.

The firm differentiates itself as an employer of choice by combining an international orientation with an authentically human-centric culture.

This environment, she explained, allows employees to develop specialised skills and gain international experience while remaining based in Cyprus, working at the intersection of technology, markets and data.

Regarding the concept of modern leadership, the executive emphasised that it is not defined by gender but by the ability to influence, guide and develop others.

“An effective leader must combine strategic thinking with adaptability, clear direction with open communication and high requirements with substantial support for their teams,” Morti stated.

She further explaiend that in an organisation like XM, “where innovation and performance are central, leadership extends to shaping a shared vision and the ability to mobilise teams towards its achievement”.

“The real competitive advantage lies in its people and the manner in which they evolve and contribute to the collective goal,” she concluded.