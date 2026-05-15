The church has firmly denied reports circulating online that the historic Aspelia Hotel in Famagusta has been sold, insisting on Friday that no such action has ever been considered.

A representative of the archbishopric dismissed the claims in statements to local media, describing the reports as entirely unfounded and rejecting speculation surrounding the property, which is located inside the closed area of Varosha.

“There is no such thing,” the representative said, stressing that the archbishopric would never proceed with “the sale or commercial exploitation of property belonging to the Church in the occupied areas of Cyprus”.

He further described the social media reports as “figments of imagination” and said no discussion had ever taken place regarding the financial development or use of Church-owned property in the north.

The rumours triggered widespread discussion online due to the symbolic and political significance of the property.

The Aspelia Hotel was one of the best-known hotels in Famagusta before the Turkish Invasion of 1974, during an era when the city was regarded as one of the leading tourist destinations in the Levant.

Built in 1972 on Glossa beach, the four-star hotel had 160 rooms and formed part of a major tourism expansion that transformed Famagusta into a prominent international resort destination.

At the time, the city accounted for almost half of Cyprus’ total hotel capacity.

Following the invasion, the hotel was abandoned along with the rest of Varosha and has remained sealed and in a state of dilapidation.

The hotel’s construction has also been linked historically to investment activity carried out by the Church during former President Makarios’ rule, when the Church maintained a monopolistic presence in the business sector.