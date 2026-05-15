A confrontation broke out on Friday during a televised political panel on Alpha TV, as representatives of Akel and Elam exchanged accusations of fascism, extremism and political intimidation ahead of the parliamentary elections.

The clash involved Akel MP Georgios Loukaides and Elam representative Evgenios Chamboullas during a debate featuring representatives from multiple political parties.

Tensions escalated after Loukaides accused Elam of maintaining links to the now disbanded Greek fascist party Golden Dawn.

Chamboullas responded by referring to the Holodomor famine in Soviet Ukraine, prompting an increasingly hostile exchange between the two men.

“They do not even know it, it is Holodomor, they advocate for communism and this is what it brings, they are so uneducated,” Loukaides retorted.

“If you know, why did you not tell us? Are we uneducated?” Chamboullas replied.

Loukaides then accused Elam’s leadership of promoting Nazi ideology.

“The leadership is Nazi, sir. You are in a Nazi party,” he said.

Chamboullas reacted angrily, asking, “I am a Nazi, sir? How dare you?”

The confrontation intensified further when Chamboullas accused Akel of representing Turkish interests in Cyprus.

“You are Erdogan’s representatives in Cyprus,” he said, referring to Akel’s support for reunification talks.

Loukaides answered by declaring, “Fascism will not pass.”

Chamboullas then accused his opponent of political extremism, telling him, “No sir it is you who is the fascist and you look the part. A red fascist rather, with a little hammer and sickle.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, listen to fascism live,” Loukaidis replied.

The dispute continued after the programme neared its conclusion, when Chamboullas warned that he intended to pursue legal action against Loukaides over the remarks made during the debate.

“If he does not withdraw his statement now, he will be called upon to withdraw it in court and I am waiting for an apology now,” Chamboullas demanded.

Loukaides defended his comments and repeated his criticism of Elam, maintaining that he had referred to the party as “Golden Dawn in Cyprus” for years.

“You called me a fascist, Mr Loukaides, I will see you in court,” Chamboullas concluded.