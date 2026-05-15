Cypriot sailor Natasa Lappa will compete on Friday in the iQFOiL European Championship in Portimao, Portugal, following the strongest international result of her career earlier this year.

The championship, hosted by Clube Naval de Portimao, will feature around 200 athletes from more than 40 countries. Racing is scheduled to begin on Monday and conclude on May 22.

Cyprus will also be represented in the men’s competition by Iakovos Christofides.

Lappa arrives at the event after finishing 18th overall at the recent Grand Slam competition in Hyeres, France, her best result to date in a World Cup or Grand Slam event.

The performance marked a significant improvement from the opening Grand Slam of the season, where she placed 32nd.

Last year, Lappa achieved Cyprus’ highest ever finish at the iQFOiL European Championship when she secured 20th place in the competition held in Italy.

She is currently ranked 36th in the world in the Olympic windsurfing class introduced for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The event in Portugal forms part of the international calendar leading into the next major Olympic qualification cycle.