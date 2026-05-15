The 37-year-old driver who ran over and seriously injured a 24-year-old man working on the Paphos-Limassol highway on Thursday morning told police he had been distracted.

The police said the driver claimed that at the time of the accident he was leaning over to retrieve a bottle of water that had fallen inside the car.

Another worker saw the car veer off course and tried to pull the 24-year-old back.

The car stopped on the flashing arrow that had been set up for the roadworks.

The worker was taken to hospital by ambulance and was found to have suffered multiple injuries. His condition is described as extremely critical.

The driver, who tested positive for narcotics, was arrested.

Police investigations are ongoing.