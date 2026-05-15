The quality of relationships within the family will determine the future of society, Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Clea Papaellina said on Friday in a message to mark International Family Day.

Papaellina described the family as the “basic unit of society” and said the occasion was an opportunity to reflect on the role families play in modern life.

“Beyond traditional definitions and biological ties, family is any stable and supportive bond of love. It is the place where children feel safe, accepted and cared for,” she said.

“Family relationships shape wider social values and behaviour. It is the mirror of our values, behaviours and society as a whole,” she added.

Papaellina acknowledged that many families are facing growing pressures, including demanding work schedules, financial difficulties and lack of time.

“Within this environment, the need for meaningful connection and quality communication becomes more imperative than ever,” she said.

The deputy minister said the government is enforcing policies to strengthen families and support parents through social care, education and targeted programmes.

“The state must stand by parents,” she said. “The role of a parent is demanding and does not come with a manual.”

She said that parents require support, guidance and practical tools to raise children in a healthy environment.

“We’re not seeking perfection, just authentic parents who listen, understand and support their children consistently and empathetically,” she added.

Papaellina emphasised that investing in family wellbeing is crucial for society’s future and encouraged focusing on everyday acts of care and understanding.

“Let today remind us that family relationships shape our society’s future,” she said.

“With small, daily acts of love, respect, and understanding, we can cultivate healthier, stronger family bonds.”

She concluded by calling the family “the first and most important school of life for us all.”

International Family Day is celebrated annually on May 15, established by the United Nations to highlight the significance of family structures and social support systems globally.