Greece on Friday asked the European Union to step in and stop what it said was unlawful fishing and violation of maritime law by Turkish fishermen in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

NATO allies and neighbours Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades over where their continental shelves end and over maritime jurisdiction in the Aegean Sea, including fishing.

Shipping Minister Vasilis Kikilias brought up the issue in a meeting with the European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Costas Kadis, on Friday in Athens.

“I’ve raised with the Commissioner a major issue for Greece regarding our fishermen and our fisheries and the provocative behaviour of our Turkish neighbours with regards to the unlawful fishing, the non-respect of the law of the sea, and the disputing of our sovereign rights,” Kikilias said.

“We ask the European Union to intervene,” Kikilias said, adding that Greek sea borders were also Europe’s borders.

Turkish officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Greece has designated restricted fishing areas in the Aegean Sea, some of which have been challenged by Turkey as being out of the country’s jurisdiction. Athens last year protested against a Turkish maritime spatial plan that designated zones for fishing and other activities in the Aegean Sea.

The EU Commission said last year that coastal states have the primary responsibility of enforcement as it supports Greece with patrols by the European Fisheries Control Agency, satellite imagery and inspection.

Despite their disputes, the countries have regularly held talks to explore whether they can start discussions aimed at demarcating maritime zones.